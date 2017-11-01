Farah splits with coach Salazar, moves to London

Britain's Olympic and world champion Mo Farah has split with longtime coach Alberto Salazar because he wants to move back to London with his family, he said in an interview.



Farah, who was born in Somalia and moved to Britain at the age of eight, won the 5,000 meter and 10,000 meter gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as six world titles in those distances.



Salazar wished Farah well.



"I believe Gary is a great choice for him".



After his stellar track career, Farah is looking forward to improving his marathon times starting with next year's London Marathon in April, which he will be his third run in the event.



Farah ran a relatively disappointing two hours, eight minutes and 21 seconds in his only completed marathon, in London in 2014 .

...