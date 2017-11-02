McGregor: I’d beat Mayweather in rematch

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor says he wants a boxer to "come into his world," insisting he would beat America's Floyd Mayweather in a rematch, the BBC reported Wednesday.



McGregor, speaking ahead of the Dublin premiere of "Conor McGregor: Notorious" – a documentary about the fighter – said that his next fight would be to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title.



Mayweather, who returned after two years of retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, bided his time before exerting his superiority from the middle rounds onward.



McGregor, nicknamed "The Notorious," said he would beat the 40-year-old American in a rematch by changing his training regime.

...