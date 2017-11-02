Olympic flame arrives in Pyeongchang

The Olympic flame arrived in South Korea Wednesday to begin its journey toward the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, lighting the blue touch paper on a winter sports spectacular that organizers say will help promote peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Figure skater Kim and Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon then lit a cauldron with the Olympic flame, which was last seen in South Korea almost 30 years ago during the 1988 Seoul Summer Games, signaling the start of the torch relay.



Kim may yet have a major part to play at the games as she is widely tipped to be the final torchbearer who lights the Olympic cauldron on Feb. 9 .



The games will feature approximately 3,000 athletes from 95 national Olympic committees, though there has been no confirmation whether North Korea plans to take part.

...