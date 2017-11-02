New Zealand to open Rugby World Cup defense against South Africa

Champions New Zealand will kick off their World Cup title defense with a heavyweight clash against South Africa, organizers said on Thursday, the only first round match between former tournament winners.



Organizers on Thursday announced the schedule for all 48 matches at the ninth Rugby World Cup, to be held Sept. 20 to Nov. 2, 2019, as well as their ticketing program.



In Pool B, Italy will play yet to be determined sides in its first two matches before meeting South Africa and New Zealand.



Tickets will go on sale in phases starting Jan. 19, 2018, with some 1.8 million tickets expected to be available for the 48 matches.

