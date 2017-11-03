Astros beat Dodgers to clinch first World Series title

The Houston Astros won the World Series Wednesday on the back of a two-run home run by George Springer that busted the game open and lifted the team to a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 .



There were early ominous signs for the Dodgers as World Series most valuable player Springer got the Astros off to an flying start, lacing a leadoff double to left field corner and later scoring the game's first run on a throwing error by Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger.



Alex Bregman scored on a ground ball hit by Altuve that gave the Astros a 2-0 lead before the Dodgers had even came up to bat.



Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound in the third inning and threw four scoreless innings to keep his team in the game but the Los Angeles offense failed to convert hits into runs.

...