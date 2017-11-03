Ferrari could leave F1 after 2020, Marchionne warns

Ferrari could quit Formula One after 2020 if the sport's new owners take it in a direction contrary to the Italian sportscar-maker's interests, chairman Sergio Marchionne said Thursday.



Ferrari are the only team to have been in Formula One since the first world championship season in 1950 and also the most successful and glamorous, even if they have not won a championship since 2008 .



It has long been accepted in Formula One that the Monaco Grand Prix and Ferrari are the two central pillars of the sport's success, and their current share of the revenues reflects that special status.

...