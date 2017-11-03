Olympics: S.Korea 'ready to welcome world', including North

South Korea is ready to welcome the world at the 2018 Winter Olympics, including athletes from its sabre-rattling neighbor North Korea, chief organizer Lee Hee-Beom said in Prague Friday.



"The Korean government has also organized a special taskforce to ensure the coordination of all Games security," added Lee.



He said that Soohorang, the white tiger which is the Games' mascot, symbolized the "protection of athletes and the Olympic family".



Lee added that all buildings and infrastructure for the Games were ready, while the high-speed KTX rail from Incheon to Pyeongchang would open in December.

