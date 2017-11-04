Lebanon braces for England challenge

Made up of mainly semiprofessional players, Lebanon rely on their full-time posse including Farrah, Moses and Travis Robinson.



Stopping short of calling it a burden, Lebanon coach Brad Fittler admitted that training as a group has proved quite the task.



England, meanwhile, who slumped to an 18-4 loss to hosts Australia in their opening match, were taking the necessary precautions for Saturday in order to avoid a similar fate to the one that befell France.



Lebanon are well-placed to emerge from their group following Australia's 52-6 hammering of France Friday.



The Cedars are currently in second place with two points, two behind leaders Australia while England and France are yet to get off the mark.



The top three teams in the pool will qualify for the quarterfinals.

