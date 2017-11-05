England fight off Lebanon as Kiwis and Tonga set up showdown

England wore down Lebanon for their first win at the Rugby League World Cup while New Zealand and Tonga set up an explosive showdown with victories Saturday.



England downed Brad Fittler's Lebanon 29-10 in Sydney in a match marred by a biting allegation lodged by Lebanon's skipper Robbie Farah against England winger Jermaine McGillvary in the second half.



The prospect of a possible boilover soon dissipated when England scored three tries in eight minutes, setting up England's 16-point advantage going into the break.



After a slow start, New Zealand hit top gear in the 10th minute when they started a run of three tries in six minutes, and they went on to score six tries in the first half and eight in the second.

