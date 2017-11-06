Grizzlies’ balanced scoring betters Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies used a balanced offensive attack and some timely fourth quarter baskets to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 113-104 Saturday at Staples Center arena.



By comparison, the Clippers shot a miserable four of 26 overall from 3-point range.



Forward Blake Griffin buoyed the Clippers in all phases with a season-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals.



Griffin was one of five Clippers to score in double figures along with guards Patrick Beverley (23) and Lou Williams (13), center DeAndre Jordan (12) and forward Danilo Gallinari (10).



Elsewhere, Kevin Durant scored 25 points, Stephen Curry had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors routed the Denver Nuggets 127-108 .



Draymond Green had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Klay Thompson scored 15 points for Golden State, which has won three straight and six of its last seven.

...