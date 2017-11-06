St. Pierre reconquers the UFC throne

St. Pierre tightened his grip until Michael Bisping had no more fight left. Four years after he walked away from UFC for a mental breather, St. Pierre walked out of MSG a champion – a breathtaking reminder that the Canadian is still one of the best ever inside the octagon.



St. Pierre ended UFC 217 by reasserting himself as a top star in the sport, turning his middleweight championship bout against Bisping into a mismatch Saturday night.



T.J. Dillashaw won the bantamweight championship for the second time and Rose Namajunas won the strawweight title on the pay-per-view card.



St. Pierre simply said he needed a break.



Against the trash-talking Bisping, St. Pierre had takedowns in each of the first two rounds.



If St. Pierre represents UFC's glory years, Namajunas could be the PPV poster child for the future.



Namajunas busted down the door.

...