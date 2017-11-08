Olympic marathon champion Sumgong gets four-year ban

Kenya's Olympic marathon champion Jemima Sumgong has been suspended for four years for doping, Athletics Kenya said Tuesday.



Sumgong, who also tested positive for a banned substance in 2012, starred at the London Marathon in 2016, defying the odds to win despite suffering a bruising fall.



Steeled by her success in London, she then became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic marathon gold, defeating Ethiopia's world champion Mare Dibaba in Rio to confirm her status as the world's top marathon runner of 2016 .



Earlier this year, Sumgong was one of a number of top Kenyan athletes who welcomed a new initiative to eradicate doping, which has tarnished their image, agreeing to be monitored by doctors appointed by the IAAF and Athletics Kenya.



In 2012 Sumgong tested positive for steroid Prednisolone following the Boston marathon.

