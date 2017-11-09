Wilder willing to come to U.K. to fight Joshua

to U.K. to fight Joshua



American Wilder, 32, defended his WBC title with a first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne last weekend and has set his sights on Joshua's WBA and IBF belts.



But he believes the Briton's promoter, Eddie Hearn, is stalling.



Joshua, 28, defended his belts by beating Carlos Takam in Cardiff, and Wilder says he is willing to cross the Atlantic to face the former Olympic champion.



Joshua, who could also fight New Zealand's Joseph Parker for the WBO belt, says Hearn is preparing an offer for Wilder.

...