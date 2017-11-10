Seahawks top Cards, Sherman likely out for season

Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals 22-16 Thursday but the victory was costly as cornerback Richard Sherman sustained a ruptured Achilles.



Wilson was sacked five times but completed 22 of 32 passes for 238 yards.



Graham finished with six receptions for 27 yards while Baldwin made five catches for 95 yards.



As for penalties, the Seahawks were flagged 12 times for 108 yards and the Cardinals were penalized nine times for 58 yards.



The Seahawks easily contained Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson who had just 29 yards on 21 carries.

