Hazlewood Ashes-ready as Starc bounces Smith

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood said Friday he is ready to let rip in the Ashes Test series opener with England despite having just one first-class match as preparation.



Hazlewood will finalize his Test preparations by working out alongside fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird in Brisbane ahead of the Ashes opener.



Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins bowled to Australia's two top batsmen, skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets in a session full of intensity Friday.



Things got testy with left-armer Starc forcing Smith to duck for cover several times.

