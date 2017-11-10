WADA says has database proving widespread Russian doping

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said Friday it had obtained a database that confirmed allegations of widespread state-sponsored doping in Russia made in the McLaren report.



The doping agency said it had briefed the International Olympic Committee's Schmid and Oswald Commissions, which are conducting investigations into Russian doping.



Last year, a WADA commissioned report by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren found that more than 1,000 Russian competitors in more than 30 sports were involved in a conspiracy to conceal positive drug tests over a period of five years.



WADA said its independent Compliance Review Committee on Friday was considering the new intelligence, which will shape the recommendation it intends to make to the foundation board on whether to declare RUSADA compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

