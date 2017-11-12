England trounce France to set up quarter-final with PNG

England put paid to France 36-6 Sunday to set up a Rugby League World Cup quarter-final with Papua New Guinea.



The French missed 26 tackles in the first half but were more competitive in the second, restricting England to just 10 further points.



Powerful winger Jermaine McGillvary scored a try double, making it four tries for the tournament, while NRL-based star Gareth Widdop tallied 12 points from a try and four conversions.



England will face the in-form PNG in Melbourne next Sunday in the quarter-finals after the Kumuls battered USA with 11 tries before their home fans on Sunday.

