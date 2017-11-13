Moeen Ali ready to play first tour game ahead of Ashes series

England's Moeen Ali says he has overcome his side strain and is ready to play his first Australian tour match in Townsville this week.



The Worcestershire all-rounder missed England's opening two games in Perth and Adelaide but is available for the final Ashes warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI starting Wednesday.



Moeen, on his first Ashes tour Down Under, says he is ready for the intensity of the series.



Moeen, usually England's number eight in Test cricket, is likely to move up the order in the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains at home after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.

...