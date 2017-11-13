Fleetwood, Rose, Garcia fighting for Race to Dubai title

The Race to Dubai has reached the home straight, and only three players are still in the running.



Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose or Sergio Garcia will be Europe's No. 1 player for 2017 after the final event of the season on the European Tour, this week's DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.



Neither Rose nor Garcia played in South Africa and should be fresher in Dubai, with Fleetwood having played each of the final four events of the European Tour's season -- the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai, the Turkish Airlines Open, the Nedbank and the World Tour Championship.



It would be the first title for both Fleetwood and Garcia, who has won the Dubai Desert Classic, the Masters and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

