Falcons want win over Cowboys to be turning point in 2017

The Falcons weren't content to savor the long-awaited complete game that was so elusive in the first half of this season.



The Falcons (5-4) can look ahead to next week's visit to Seattle with renewed confidence after winning behind Matt Ryan's two touchdown passes and Adrian Clayborn's team-record six sacks.



Freeman suffered a concussion when hit by Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens on Atlanta's second play of the game. Still, the Falcons outrushed the Cowboys 132-107 .



The Cowboys (5-4) set a season low with only 233 total yards. Dak Prescott was sacked eight times, a career high. He had been sacked 10 times in the Cowboys' first eight games.



Here are some more things to know about the Falcons' win over the Cowboys.



The Falcons converted 7 of 13 third downs and scored on three of four possessions inside the Dallas 20 .



After starting the game without Smith, the Cowboys lost linebacker Sean Lee to a hamstring injury in the first quarter.

