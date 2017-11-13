Hazlewood the key to battering England: Starc

Mitchell Starc says pace partner Josh Hazlewood's unerring line and length will allow his fellow bowlers to let rip at England's batsmen in the Ashes Test series.



Starc and Hazlewood form a potent new-ball attack for Australia in the series, which gets underway in Brisbane Nov.23 .



Hazlewood will be fresh and rested for the series, having played just one Sheffield Shield game since coming back from a side strain injury.



Starc said Hazlewood's nagging line and length would tie up one end and allow him and Cummins to attack from the other.



Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and fourth paceman Jackson Bird are training together this week in Brisbane instead of playing Shield games for their state sides.

...