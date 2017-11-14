Resurgent Rams roll on, Cowboys stall

Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns as the resurgent Los Angeles Rams overpowered the Houston Texans to maintain their push toward the postseason Sunday.



In the late game, Tom Brady passed for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the New England Patriots dominated the Denver Broncos 41-16 .



A tight first half saw the Rams held to a 9-7 lead with Bruce Ellington scoring a touchdown for the Texans. However the Rams cut loose in a dazzling third quarter, with Goff hurling a 94-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods from inside the Los Angeles end zone to launch a 21-point scoring blitz.



Running back Mark Ingram II rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns as the Saints, unbeaten since losing their opening two games of the season, improved to 7-2 to lead the NFC South at New Era Field.

...