Wales star Davies faces six months out with foot injury

Wales and Scarlets center Jonathan Davies has been ruled out for up to six months after suffering a foot injury.



Davies, who has 65 caps for Wales, will need surgery and will likely also be sidelined for next year's Six Nations tournament.



It is a major blow for Wales and the Scarlets to lose Davies, who was British and Irish Lions player of the series against New Zealand earlier this year.



Harlequins center Jamie Roberts was called into Wales' autumn Test squad as injury cover on Monday.

