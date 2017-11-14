Root tells Australia to 'bring it on' for Ashes

England captain Joe Root Tuesday told Australia to "bring it on", vowing to fight fire with fire as his team expect a hostile reception at next week's first Ashes Test in Brisbane.



Root said he expected a "hostile ... very loud and rowdy atmosphere" in Brisbane, but said England were working hard to be "absolutely ready" for the first game.



One key concern is a lack of big runs for England's top order in the warm-up games so far, with no batsman going on to score a century despite most getting good starts, and a lack of runs for former captain Alastair Cook.

...