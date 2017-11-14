Top-ranked Feng aims to inspire China generation

Feng Shanshan hopes to inspire a generation of Chinese golfers after becoming the first player from the country to reach world number one.



No man or woman from China had ever sat atop the golf rankings, but that changed on Saturday when the 28-year-old Feng triumphed on home soil at Hainan Island to claim a second successive LPGA Tour victory.



Victory in at the Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan propelled her from three in the world to top spot at the expense of South Korean rookie Park Sung-Hyun, who held the honor for just one week.

...