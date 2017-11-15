Anti-doping body mulls Russia reinstatement as Olympics loom

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will decide whether to reinstate scandal-hit Russia on Thursday after explosive doping revelations put a question mark over its participation in next year's Winter Olympics.



Russia was declared "non-compliant" by WADA after the McLaren report alleged state-sponsored doping from 2011 to 2015, culminating at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi -- where the hosts topped the medals table.



However, even if WADA stops short of declaring Russia compliant in Seoul, it may not be fatal to the country's chances of competing in Pyeongchang.



The IOC ignored WADA's calls to ban Russia from last year's Rio Olympics over the McLaren report, instead leaving the decision to individual sports bodies.

