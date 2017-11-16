Lydiate leads new-look Wales against Georgia

Dan Lydiate will lead a new-look Wales side against Georgia after coach Warren Gatland made 14 changes to his starting XV.



Lydiate, who will be captaining his country for the third time, was a member of a revamped back-row for what will be Wales's first international against Georgia.



With Tests against world champions New Zealand and South Africa still to come before Wales complete their end-of-year campaign, Gatland felt this was the right time to make wholesale changes against a Georgia side who, although a second-tier rugby nation, are renowned for their strength in the scrum.

...