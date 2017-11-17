New $1.6B Atlanta stadium rises; now old one to be destroyed

Atlanta's new $1.6 billion stadium -- home to the NFL's Falcons and the city's hugely popular pro soccer team -- has successfully risen, despite a series of construction delays over its complex retractable roof.



Now, the dome next door that Mercedes-Benz Stadium was built to replace will soon be brought down with explosives.



Now, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host this season's College Football Playoff championship game, the Super Bowl in 2019 and the Final Four in 2020 .



The stadium finally opened Aug. 26 with a Falcons' pre-season game against the Arizona Cardinals.

...