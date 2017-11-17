Malan makes 109, England batsmen flourish in tour match

Dawid Malan followed Mark Stoneham to a century as England extracted every ounce of value from its last Ashes warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI.



Stoneman made 111, the first century by an England batsman on tour, and Stoneman's first for England.



Malan then also posted his first hundred for England after passing 50 three times in warm-up matches. His century from 191 balls almost certainly clinched the No. 5 batting spot in the test lineup.



After reaching 380-4 with Stoneman and Malan's centuries and innings of 83 by captain Joe Root and 70 by opener Alastair Cook, England faltered a little and its last five wickets fell for 77 runs.

