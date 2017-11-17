Bills team up with cancer patients to customize their cleats

Should Dion Dawkins require inspiration when Buffalo hosts the New England Patriots in a few weeks, the Bills offensive tackle can just look down.



Dawkins, center Eric Wood and linebacker Preston Brown visited the hospital Tuesday night to assist about 10 patients in designing customized cleats which the players will wear against their AFC East rival Patriots on Dec. 3 .



It's part of the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign in which players are allowed to wear their own style of footwear reflecting their commitment to charitable causes.



Each patient and player were handed a white sheet of paper that featured only the outline of a cleat.

