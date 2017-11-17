Russian TV will 'not show Winter Olympics' if team banned

Russian state television said Friday it would not broadcast the Winter Olympics from South Korea next year if the Russian team is banned from the games over doping.



Three Russian channels were originally set to broadcast the games: VGTRK's Rossiya 1, the state-controlled Channel One and the sports network Match TV, which is indirectly owned by the gas giant Gazprom.



Channel One will also boycott the games if the national team is banned, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported.



Following allegations of a doping scheme by athletes in a 2015 documentary, the independent 2016 McLaren report detailed a state-sponsored doping conspiracy that included the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, where the hosts topped the medals table.



Russia has denied any accusation of state-sponsored doping and the Kremlin slammed WADA's decision to maintain Russia's decision this week as "unfair".

...