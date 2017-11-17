Jones slams Cheika's lack of referee 'respect'

England coach Eddie Jones has criticized Australia counterpart Michael Cheika for showing a lack of respect towards referee Ben O'Keeffe by trying to influence him through media comments rather than meet with him face-to-face.



In the build up to Saturday's Cook Cup clash at Twickenham, Cheika said England had a policy of deliberately tackling the Wallaby half-backs late and would again attempt to "bully" his side this weekend.



Such is the complexity of rugby union's rulebook that, unlike many other sports, it is customary prior to an international for the coaches of both teams to meet with the referee in order to get an understanding of his likely interpretations and general approach.



Jones was taken aback by the approach of Cheika, his fellow Australian and a former team-mate at Sydney club Randwick.



Former Japan boss Jones has yet to lose against Australia since taking over as England coach after the Wallabies knocked the Red Rose out of the 2015 World Cup.

