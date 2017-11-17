Wilder calls out Joshua again for big heavyweight fight

Deontay Wilder can't wait to get Anthony Joshua into the ring.



Wilder, who is coming off an impressive first-round knockout of Bermane Stiverne, said his representatives have been in contact with Joshua's camp, and the two sides are exploring ways to stage the heavyweight unification fight.



It could happen sometime next year, Wilder said, if Joshua's handlers aren't too protective of the British fighter.



Joshua is massively popular in England -- his fight earlier this year with Wladimir Klitschko drew 90,000 to Wembley Stadium -- but not as well known in the U.S. Wilder is also trying to grow his fan base outside his home state of Alabama and there have been questions about the quality of his opponents.

...