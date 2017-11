(FILES) This file photo taken on July 22, 1996 shows Turkish Olympic team Naim Suleymanoglu snatching 147.5 kg on his way to win his third Olympic weightlifting gold medal in the featherweight (64) division at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta with a combined world record lift of 335 kilograms. Naïm Suleymanoglu died at the age of 50 on November 17, 2017, state news agency Anadolu reported on November 18. / AFP / DIMITRI MESSINIS