Fleetwood wins European Order of Merit

A back nine meltdown by Justin Rose Sunday handed the Race to Dubai title to Tommy Fleetwood and the $8 million DP World Tour Championship to Jon Rahm.



The English world No. 6 was leading by one shot after 11 holes of blemish-free golf, and with Fleetwood struggling to post a good score it looked like the 37-year-old was set for a double celebration at the end of the day.



Rahm, who closed with a five-under par 67, finished on 19-under par 269 .



Rose could have still denied Fleetwood by making an eagle on the 18th hole but his effort slid past the cup, handing the European No. 1 honor to his 27-year-old compatriot.



Fleetwood finished tied 21st at 11-under par after a round of two-over 74 .

...