Wiggins reputation questioned after TUE revelations

The admission by former Great Britain and Team Sky coach Shane Sutton of the exploitation of therapeutic use exemptions have "muddied the waters" around Bradley Wiggins, one top cyclist said.



Sutton was asked in a BBC documentary broadcast on Sunday to justify the TUEs that Wiggins received in order to take a corticosteroid before his three biggest races in 2011, 2012 and 2013, including his 2012 Tour de France win.



Wiggins and Sky have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing -- saying the drug was prescribed to treat a longstanding pollen allergy.

...