Argentina coach says no panic despite poor results

Argentina's form this year suggests they have tumbled a long way from the dizzy heights of the World Cup semi-finals in 2015 but assistant coach Pablo Bouza is unfazed.



Bouza was speaking ahead of the Pumas' final Test of the year this weekend against in-form Ireland, who were beaten emphatically by Argentina in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals in Cardiff.



While the Pumas have not been able to select players playing abroad, Bouza said their eye-catching performance at the last World Cup had boosted the sport in Argentina, a country more traditionally associated with its football obsession.



Bouza, though, acknowledges from next year the Pumas must show that they have learnt from the tough times in 2017 and begin to show they are coming together for the World Cup.

