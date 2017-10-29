Ireland, Lebanon win Sunday matches at Rugby League WCup

Lebanon beat France 29-18 at the Rugby League World Cup Sunday, and Toronto Wolfpack winger Liam Kay scored two early tries to help Ireland build a commanding 20-0 lead on its way to a 36-12 win over Italy.



It was a morale-boosting victory for Ireland, which failed to win a match at the 2013 World Cup after making the quarterfinals in 2000 and 2008 .



Three teams from each of Group A (Australia, England, France, Lebanon) and Group B (New Zealand, Samoa, Scotland and Tonga) will advance to the quarterfinals along with the winning teams from Group C (Papua New Guinea, Ireland, Wales) and Group D (Fiji, United States, Italy).

...