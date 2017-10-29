Kerr captures 20th LPGA golf title with one-stroke victory

Cristie Kerr captured a 20th career LPGA title at the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia Sunday after a sensational 35-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole earned her a one-stroke victory over Feng Shanshan, Danielle Kang and Jacqui Concolino.



A slight rain delay at TPC Kuala Lumpur only intensified the action afterwards and play was heading into a four-way playoff until the seasoned American rolled in the massive putt.



Kang burst into late contention after she fired an eagle and followed up with three birdies on the back nine for a five-under-par 66 .

