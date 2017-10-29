Rose wins in Shanghai as Johnson has record collapse

Justin Rose roared back from an eight-stroke deficit to claim a stunning two-shot win at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in Shanghai on Sunday after world number one Dustin Johnson threw away the tournament with a record-tying collapse.



Eight strokes adrift of Johnson on the first tee, Englishman Rose fired a five-under 67, tearing up the back nine with five birdies at Sheshan Golf Club as the American gave up a six-stroke lead to finish runner-up with Henrik Stenson and Brooks Koepka.



Johnson, who had been bidding to become the first to win three WGC titles in a year, instead joined Sergio Garcia and Greg Norman with the record for the largest blown lead in surrendering a PGA Tour event.



A further bogey followed on 15 and Rose, one hole ahead, ramped up the pressure with a birdie on the 16th.

