Joshua roadshow about go global, eyes U.S.

The Anthony Joshua roadshow is about to go global, and it's going to be a wrench for the British boxing superstar.



Where "AJ" goes, people follow – and Saturday it was to the Welsh capital Cardiff, where Joshua ground down Carlos Takam to force a 10th-round stoppage.



Joshua has said repeatedly that the U.K. scene is where heavyweight boxing is really thriving, with fellow Brit Tyson Fury having initially shaken up the division by beating Klitschko in November 2015 to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.



Parker, a New Zealander who lives in Las Vegas, is more likely to be the first one up for Joshua.



Joshua, sitting with McCracken, nodded in agreement.



London is Joshua's home, but Hearn says Cardiff could be Joshua's "winter home," and there is no shortage of other venues that would be keen to play host to the biggest boxing show in town.



Joshua is taking it all in his stride, accepting the pressure of a nation and thriving on it.

