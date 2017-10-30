Moses inspires Lebanon to historic win

Mitchell's on-field exploits saw the 23-year-old player notch 13 points on the back of an excellent individual try and field goal as well as engineering two further tries for the underdogs.



Travis Robinson added a late try to ensure Lebanon achieved their first-ever Rugby League World Cup win after losing all their matches in the 2000 edition.



The result leaves Lebanon well-positioned to qualify from Group A along with co-hosts Australia and England, whom they face Saturday.



In their first World Cup tie in 17 years, Lebanon were handed an untimely setback shortly before kickoff when Chris Rower was concussed in the warm-up.



Further tries from Lebanon's Doueihi and France's Damien Cardace left the tie on a knife-edge, setting the stage perfectly for Moses.

...