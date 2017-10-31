Never-say-die Astros on verge of World Series crown

Fighting back from a four-run deficit and a later three-run hole, the Houston Astros scrapped their way into an epic 13-12 World Series triumph Sunday over the Los Angeles Dodgers.



The Dodgers, who host Game 6 Tuesday in Los Angeles and a Game 7 if needed Wednesday, seized a 4-0 lead but squandered such an edge for the first time all year.



They jumped back in front 7-4 only to see the Astros' Venezuelan second baseman Jose Altuve match Yuli Gurriel in smashing a three-run homer that lifted Houston level.



Bregman homered in Game 4 off Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen and knew what to expect with the game on the line this time.

