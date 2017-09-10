Farah wins Great North Run, announces London Marathon bid

Britain's Mo Farah announced he will compete in the 2018 London Marathon after winning the Great North Run for a record-breaking fourth successive year Sunday.



Just hours earlier, Farah, a four-time Olympic champion, saw off a determined challenge from New Zealand's Jake Robertson in the closing stages of the Great North Run to finish in a time of one hour and six seconds.



The 34-year-old is the first athlete to win the Great North Run four times in a row.



Farah told the BBC after his season-concluding race: "That was really, really tough.

