Kerber going for women’s No. 1 in Cincinnati

Angelique Kerber has a chance to become No. 1 at the Western & Southern Open.



Two-time defending champion Serena Williams pulled out of the tournament with an inflamed shoulder, making it possible for Kerber to overtake her in the rankings.



Williams has been in the top spot for 183 consecutive weeks, the second-longest such stretch in WTA history.



The men's bracket provides an opportunity for second-tier players to move up for a week. Defending champion Roger Federer and top-ranked Novak Djokovic are sidelined by injuries, and Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal are still recovering from hectic weeks at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.



John Isner overcame two delays while beating Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-2, aided by the Italian's four double faults in the second set.

