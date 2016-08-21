Murray beats Raonic, to play Cilic in Cincinnati final

Cilic overcame Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 4-6 6-3 7-5, coming back twice from a break down in the third set in a match that ended past 1:30 AM ET (0530 GMT) following a two-hour rain delay after play was stopped in the second game.



Murray has won 11 of 13 matches against 12th seed Cilic.



The second set went on serve until the eighth game, when Raonic committed another double fault, elected not to volley a lob that fell well within the baseline and netted a forehand on break point, one of his 31 unforced errors.

