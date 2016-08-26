Tennis: I'm not 100 percent, admits 'electric' Djokovic

Novak Djokovic admitted Friday that he has undergone electric shock-style treatment to heal a worrying wrist injury, but he's still not 100 percent fit as he prepares to defend his US Open title.



Djokovic has endured a rollercoaster summer since completing the career Grand Slam by winning the French Open in June.



Djokovic said the reasons for his All England Club catastrophe were not physical but private.



Since that loss, Djokovic has gone on to win a record 30th Masters crown at Toronto before his tearful exit from Rio.



But despite the ups and downs, Djokovic said the Wimbledon loss may work in his favour.



Djokovic begins his US Open campaign against big-serving Jerzy Janowicz of Poland, whose ranking has slipped to 228 in the world after a lengthy struggle with a knee injury.

