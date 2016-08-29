Serena takes burden of history at U.S. Open

Serena Williams once again arrives at Flushing Meadows poised to rewrite the tennis record books – if her own troublesome right shoulder and increasingly emboldened rivals allow.



With a seventh U.S. Open triumph she can break Graf's record, and continue her march toward Australian Margaret Court's all-time mark of 24 Grand Slam titles.



She could also break Graf's record of 186 consecutive weeks atop the world rankings, and surpass Chris Evert for most U.S. Open singles titles won in the Open Era.



Germany's Kerber, who defeated Williams in the Australian Open final in January, is just one of the players with a chance to seize the No. 1 ranking if Williams falters.



Venus Williams, whose seven Grand Slam titles include two U.S. Opens, is among a handful of former champions among the seeds including 2004 winner Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia and 2011 champ Samantha Stosur of Australia.

