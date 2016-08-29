‘Best yet’ Murray poised to pounce at U.S. Open

Andy Murray admits he's playing his best ever tennis as he looks to capitalize on the growing frailties of his rivals and capture a second U.S. Open title.



Since losing the French Open final to Novak Djokovic in June, Murray has won Queen's Club, a second Wimbledon title and successfully defended his Olympic crown in Rio.



Murray has played in all of the first three finals of the majors in 2016, losing to world No. 1 Djokovic in Melbourne and Paris before defeating Milos Raonic in straight sets in the Wimbledon final.



Outside of the top two, five-time champion Roger Federer, who has played every U.S. Open since 2000, called time on his season after a five-set semifinal defeat to Raonic at Wimbledon.



Fellow old-stager Rafael Nadal, the 2010 and 2013 U.S. Open champion, won gold in doubles at the Rio Olympics but lost the singles bronze medal playoff to Kei Nishikori.

