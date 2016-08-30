Kerber breezes in U.S. Open, Gasquet stunned

Second seed and Australian Open champion Kerber was leading Polona Hercog 6-0, 1-0 when the Slovenian called it quits, clearly wilting in the crushing 33-degree heat, having won just nine points.



Kerber, who next faces either Alize Cornet of France or Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia, insisted she will not be distracted by possibly dethroning Serena Williams as world No. 1 by the end of the tournament.



Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-3 while former world No. 1 and two-time U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki downed U.S. qualifier Taylor Townsend 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 .



Women's top seed Williams and 2012 champion Murray will get underway Tuesday.

